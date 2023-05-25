Event for 'Ted Lasso' finale canceled, in part due to writers strike

A finale event in Beverly Hills, California, to be held for the cast and fans of "Ted Lasso" was canceled, and organizers are blaming the ongoing writers strike for at least part of the predicament.

In a message to ticket holders from the Paley Center, where the event was set to be held, organizers wrote, "We are reaching out to share the news that due to unforeseen circumstances the 'Ted Lasso' season finale screening and event planned for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills will not be taking place as scheduled." The Thursday statement said, "All ticket buyers will automatically be issued a full refund. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

The Hollywood Reporter cited sources who said the writers strike played "a central role in the decision" to cancel the event.

The Writers Guild of America, according to HR, requested that its members show support by not taking part in press events led by studios, and members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The Paley Center didn't offer more details on the reasons behind the cancellation of the event.

The cast was scheduled to join the creative team behind the show to screen the season three finale before an audience, and then participate in a panel about the award-winning show ahead of its premier on Apple TV+.

Tickets for the event were sold for between $25 and $65, Variety reported. They went up to between $45 and $85 at one point, according to reports.

The show was created to be structured in a three-season arc, and one of the show's creators, actor Jason Sudeikis, has said the third season would be the show's last.

