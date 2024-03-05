Facebook and Instagram are down; thousands affected in outage

Social media users on Meta's platforms are having trouble accessing their accounts.

Users on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Threads are reporting issues amid an apparent outage.

The problems are affecting the platforms' apps and websites.

On X, the phrases "Facebook and Instagram" and #FacebookDown were trending Tuesday morning.

More than 500,000 people reported issues accessing Facebook around 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Downdetector, which monitors online outages. About 72,000 users reported issues accessing Instagram.

On Facebook, many users say they have been logged out of their accounts and can’t log back in. On Instagram, some users reported that their feed was not refreshing. Others on Threads were met with a blank white screen.

Users said they initially feared their accounts were hacked.

"FB and IG are down. I just freaked out thinking my accounts were hacked," said Kelly Bazzle on X.

Scripps News has reached out to Meta for more information.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com