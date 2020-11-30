Fourth annual Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Saturday

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — The City of Bakersfield held it's fourth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday evening.

Around 50 people, including council member Jacquie Sullivan and Mayor Karen Goh, brought in the holiday cheer with the annual tree lighting ceremony.

"Today we are celebrating the birth of the everlasting light and together as a community we can be carriers of that light," said Goh.

Some attendees shared with 23ABC they made new traditions at this year's event.

"We haven’t done this before and I thought what an easy and free thing to do, [with a] social distancing event to see Santa," said Crystal Alexander, an attendee.

The Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena was filled with music, laughter, and even a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

