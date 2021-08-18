Jelly Belly’s Latest ‘BeanBoozled’ Flavors Include ‘old Bandage’ And Liver And Onions

If you’re a fan of mystery flavors and trying things that everyone else says are gross, Jelly Belly has some new jelly bean flavors you’ll want to check out.

Online and in stores now, you’ll now find liver & onions and “old bandage” jelly beans in Jelly Belly’s BeanBoozled Collection. In case you aren’t familiar, BeanBoozled is a game featuring 10 yummy-flavored jelly beans and 10 not-so-yummy flavors.

If you’re thinking you’ll just skip the gross flavors and go straight for the yummy ones in the collection (like toasted marshmallow, birthday cake and buttered popcorn), think again. Each disgusting flavor appears identical to an ordinary-flavored jelly bean, so there’s no way to tell which one you’ll get until you take a bite.

The counterparts for the two new flavors are cappuccino and pomegranate, so you’ll either be getting coffee and fruit flavors, or oniony liver and old bandage.

Jelly Belly

While onion-liver and bandages are certainly interesting flavors, they aren’t the first unique jelly bean flavors to come from Jelly Belly. This is actually the sixth edition of the BeanBoozled Collection, and some of the past flavors have included lawn clippings and spoiled milk.

The brand has also made some more … palatable flavors, like Krispy Kreme-flavored jelly beans, along with jelly beans that are CBD-infused and some that taste like beer.

They even released a mix of spicy jelly beans with flavors like sriracha, jalapeno, cayenne, habanero and Carolina Reaper. The candy-makers used real pepper puree in each bean to create the Fiery Five collection. The jelly beans are actually so hot that they come with a warning that they’re only for healthy individuals over the age of 13.

Jelly Belly Candy Company

While Jelly Belly appears to be the only company making disgusting jelly beans on purpose, Skittles did something similar with their Halloween flavors a few years ago.

Along with tasty flavors like citrus punch, melon, blackberry and black cherry, the Zombie Skittles mix also featured a Rotten Zombie flavor, which the brand described as “an utterly disgusting taste experience that will elicit strong reactions from anyone and everyone daring enough to try it.” Like the jelly beans, the flavor only revealed itself once it was too late to turn back.

Mars, Inc.

Do you like surprise flavors or do you prefer to stick to what you know?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.