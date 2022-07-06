Car makers look to install rear seat reminders to prevent hot car deaths

(KERO) — A concern for many parents this summer season is the risks when it comes to hot cars. At least 10 children have died in hot cars so far this year four of those deaths happened over the last few days.

A number of car-makers have now added rear-seat-reminder-alerts to help prevent this issue. The entire auto industry has a voluntary agreement to have these alerts in all cars by 2025.

It detects when a back door has been opened. When you park, it will alert you to check the backseat. But there are some concerns this technology may not be working as intended.

"I don't know about you, but when my car beeps at me I don't know what it's saying. I don't speak beep. You know so there's a lot of confusion with these systems," says Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.

The nonprofit Kids and Car Safety is pushing for "occupant-detection-technology." It detects micro-movements like heartbeats or breathing. Through these tiny movements, it can actually detect the difference between a child, an adult, and even a pet. Then, the software would alert the driver on their phone.

Some carmakers are already installing the feature for new vehicles.