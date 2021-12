23ABC

Posted at 3:36 PM, Dec 10, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Quality Team HomeCare offers quality medical equipment at affordable prices. Holiday Extravaganza: Quality Team HomeCare Quality Team HomeCare

3740 Sillect Ave #1B, Bakersfield

(661) 327-5500

