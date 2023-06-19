Watch Now
Kern Living: North of the River Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he has a chat with Jasmin LoBasso of the North of the River Recreation and Park District about the upcoming NOR virtual scavenger hunt!
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 18:03:26-04

Segment Aired: June 19, 2023

NOR Parks Virtual Scavenger Hunt | KERN LIVING

North of the River Recreation & Park District
