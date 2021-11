(KERN LIVING) — The pandemic was a shift for a lot of people in many ways including being able to dive into passions and figuring out creative ways to make money. Linsee Hennessy of Sweet Nine Bake Shop was able to do just that, focusing on her love of baking and how she could get her baked goods out to the community.

Kern Living: Making Life Sweet with Sweet Nine Bake Shop

