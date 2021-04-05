Online website offering incentives to save money

Watch
If you are getting that extra refund you might want to think of saving it and one online platform is offering incentives to help you do it.

A spokesperson for SaverLife says the majority of people who sign up start with less than $100 in their savings account and the goal is to get them to a $1,000.

Last week SaverLife started a challenge giving anyone able to save $100 the chance to win $100 more.

SaverLife also offers other incentives and wants people to know how important it is to save money.

A recent federal reserve bank survey showed 40-percent of people admitted they couldn't cover a $400 emergency expense without going into debt.

