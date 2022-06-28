Preparing your pets for the 4th of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When it comes to fireworks this weekend if you own pets you have to think about their safety too.

The Kern County Animal Services recommends keeping your pets secured inside your home so they don't get frightened by the loud noises and run away.

Give them a safe place to hide. That could be in a crate or a special room in the house.

Turn on a radio or a tv to help mask some of the loud noise from fireworks.

Make sure their ID tags or microchips are updated so if they do get out it's easier to track them down.

In addition, the Bakersfield SPCA has their yard signs available again this year, just in time for the 4th of July. They are a good way to let your neighbors know you have pets that might not react well to fireworks.

The Yard Signs are available at the SPCA for a $25.00 donation and can be picked up all week at 3000 Gibson Street. You can also call ahead and drive up, by calling 661-323-8353, ext. 2.