Price differences between veterinarian practices

(KERO) — We all want to provide good care for our pets. But recent findings from undercover shoppers show just how much of a difference in price there can be between veterinarian practices.

"We found that some practices are charging four, even five times more than they're nearby competitors right for the exact same procedures. Right, you know neutering a cat and a dog lab analysis, teeth cleaning, these types of procedures five times as much," said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Consumers' Checkbook.

Consumers' Checkbook looked at prices among veterinarians in 7 major metro areas. They didn't find any relationship between price and quality of care.

The practices charging low prices were just as likely to get higher ratings with their customers as the places with higher prices.

They say even if you buy pet insurance you're going to be better off if you start with a lower-cost veterinarian practice. A lot of pet insurance plans have exclusions like not covering pre-existing conditions, so it's very important to read the fine print.