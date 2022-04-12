Survey: More people would rather donate to Ukraine this Easter than religious organizations

(WALLETHUB) — With Easter Sunday around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its Easter Survey, which found that 68% of people would rather donate money this year to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine than to a religious organization.

WalletHub’s survey aimed to find out Americans’ attitudes regarding the Easter holiday this season, including their thoughts on charitable giving, spending, religion and safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash

$20.8 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2022 ($170 per person celebrating).

$3 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.

$49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.

78%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.

60%: Share of parents who plan on sending Easter baskets to their children after they’ve moved out.

Easter Survey Key Stats