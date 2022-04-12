Survey: More people would rather donate to Ukraine this Easter than religious organizations

(WALLETHUB) — With Easter Sunday around the corner, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its Easter Survey, which found that 68% of people would rather donate money this year to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine than to a religious organization.
WalletHub’s survey aimed to find out Americans’ attitudes regarding the Easter holiday this season, including their thoughts on charitable giving, spending, religion and safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Easter Facts & Stats – Church, Candy & Cash
- $20.8 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2022 ($170 per person celebrating).
- $3 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.
- $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.
- 78%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.
- 60%: Share of parents who plan on sending Easter baskets to their children after they’ve moved out.
Easter Survey Key Stats
- People plan to spend more this year. 45% of Americans are planning to spend more on Easter this year than in 2021.
- More people plan to celebrate in person this year. Americans are 15% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year.
- Religion is a source of comfort. 51% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic.
- Taxes don’t matter as much for church donations. 72% of people say they don’t consider the tax benefits when making religious donations.
- Younger people are more likely to donate more. People under 30 are almost 3.5X more likely to donate more than usual to their church this Easter than those over 59.
Source: WalletHub