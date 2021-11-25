Thousands lose power on Thanksgiving in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people in Southern California were without power on Thanksgiving Day after utilities cut electricity to prevent their equipment from igniting wildfires amid warm and dry weather and Santa Ana winds sweeping through the region. Strong winds in Los Angeles toppled some trees overnight that fell on homes, cars and powerlines. No injuries were reported. Forecasters say wind gusts reached up to 76 mph (122 kph) at Arrowhead Spring in San Bernardino County Thursday. Nearly 64,000 customers were without power Thursday in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Another 5,000 customers in San Diego also lost power.