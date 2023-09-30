Native Americans Today: Sharing their culture and heritage with Kern

Prev Next

Posted at 6:34 PM, Sep 29, 2023

Tejon Indian Tribe celebrates its annual Pow Wow 2023.

Native American tribes come together to compete in dance and honor their ancestors

Native American tribes share their heritage and culture with Kern in order to bring the community closer together Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Download Our Free App for Apple and Android

Sign Up for Our Daily E-mail Newsletter

Like Us on Facebook

Follow Us on Instagram

Subscribe to Us on YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.