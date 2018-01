FORT TEJON - A 15-foot pipe fell off a semi on southbound I-5, near Gorman School Road, according to the California Highway Patrol page.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

CHP says at least six vehicles are involved and three lanes are currently blocked so expect delays.

No word on injuries at this time.

We have a news crew on the way and will continue to update you as soon as we get more information.