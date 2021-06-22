Watch
70% of Californians have received at least one COVID shot as U.S. will fall short of goal

U.S. stands at 65%
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 14:11:40-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Tuesday morning California Governor Gavin Newsom announced more than 70 percent of residents 12 and older have now received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine. This comes as we're learning that the country will fall short of President Joe Biden's goal to have 70 percent of the country vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

In May, the president announced that target but according to the White House, only 65 percent of adults 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. However, the country has hit some milestones that show progress in the fight against COVID- 19.

"And today, nearly 80% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated. That's life-saving progress," said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator

In parts of the West, but mainly in the South, states are lagging in their vaccination numbers.

Tuesday morning the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved funding for more vaccinations in what are considered high-risk populations.

Public health requested supervisors approve a retroactive agreement with the state to provide up to $25,000 through next June.

The funding will be used for vaccinations, will cover the costs of transportation to the vaccination site at the fairgrounds, pop-up clinics, and canvassing efforts.

