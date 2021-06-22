70% of Californians have received at least one COVID shot as U.S. will fall short of goal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Tuesday morning California Governor Gavin Newsom announced more than 70 percent of residents 12 and older have now received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine. This comes as we're learning that the country will fall short of President Joe Biden's goal to have 70 percent of the country vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

Coronavirus White House concedes it will likely miss vaccination goal Alex Hider

In May, the president announced that target but according to the White House, only 65 percent of adults 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. However, the country has hit some milestones that show progress in the fight against COVID- 19.

"And today, nearly 80% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated. That's life-saving progress," said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator

Doing What’s Right COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in South, West impacting US rates Maya Rodriguez

Tuesday morning the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved funding for more vaccinations in what are considered high-risk populations.

Public health requested supervisors approve a retroactive agreement with the state to provide up to $25,000 through next June.

The funding will be used for vaccinations, will cover the costs of transportation to the vaccination site at the fairgrounds, pop-up clinics, and canvassing efforts.