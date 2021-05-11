According to Pfizer, 12 to 15 years old can get their COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Twelve to 15 year olds could start receiving the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine as early as Thursday.

As expected, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. A federal vaccine advisory board must now issues its own recommendations for using the two dose vaccine in 12 to 15 year old, that's expected to happen tomorrow.

The FDA says there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 16 among kids given placebo shots.

Researchers found the kids developed higher levels of virus fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.