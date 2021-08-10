Approaching others about your COVID-19 beliefs

(KERO) — Class is about to be back in session and with it comes the pressure to schedule that after-school playdate or weekend sleepover. But in the age of COVID, how do parents approach the subject of masking and vaccines with others who have different views?

Clinical psychologist Dr. Dwight Norman jr. says assertive communication, meaning respect for your own beliefs and for others, will go a long way. He advises to practice having the conversation beforehand. If the talk takes a turn for the worse and things get too heated consider taking a break from the conversation or the person.

Regardless of your family’s beliefs, Norman tells 23ABC the deeper focus is how you communicate others’ differences to your children.

"What info they’re giving kids and teaching young people that it’s OK to be different and have different views and if you come across someone with different views they’re not less they just believe different things,” added Norman.