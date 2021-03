BAKERSFIELD,Calif. (KERO) — Kern County math whiz, Ishmeet Singh got the chance to represent his hometown in a state competition while adjusting to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He ranked third place in the Kern County math counts chapter competition held back in

February.

After that victory, he moved to the state-long competition in March. 23ABC’s Lezla Gooden had a chance to meet this brilliant mind and has more on his journey.