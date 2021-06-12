CA state health departments request more funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Public health departments statewide are asking for an unprecedented infusion of cash following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor's budget proposal apparently did not include ongoing annual funding for public health departments; State lawmakers included more than $400 million annually to its proposal. It's one of several areas two sides must reconcile before approving a spending plan by June 30th.

Health officials reportedly want to hire more people, so they can have a broader, more coordinated response to the next public health crisis.