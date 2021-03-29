California State University Bakersfield opens up campus to serve as vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield has opened up its campus to serve as a vaccination site.

The clinic will be open seven days a week with appointments from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All ages are welcomed to receive their vaccine shots if extra doses are leftover.

CSUB is just one of the sites that opened up in the past week to vaccinate residents in Kern County. The site has the capacity to administer 38,000 shots a week. At full capacity, they say their efforts can be far-reaching.

"If we can put together those 38,000 vaccines per week with all the other efforts in Kern County we believe we can vaccinate everyone in Kern County who wants to be vaccinated in the next 90 days and put an end to the pandemic," said David Womack, Senior Vice resident at Kaiser Permanente.

Starting on Thursday any Californian aged 50 to 64 will be eligible to receive their vaccine. On April 15th anyone over 16 years old will become eligible.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated you can head to the MyTurn website.