Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 7:05 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 22:05:14-04

California has announced that it will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was deemed safe by a CDC Panel.

This comes after the vaccine was put on pause across the country after there were multiple reports of women getting blood clots after taking the vaccine. Those that do receive the vaccine will get additional warning materials that detail those blood clots.

The Johnson and Johnson Shot only requires one shot as opposed to both the Pfizer and Moderna shot that requires two doses to complete the treatment.

Clinics across the state are able to immediately begin to give the shot out to residents, as long as they also have the additional information available to them as well.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness