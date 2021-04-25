California to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines

California has announced that it will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was deemed safe by a CDC Panel.

This comes after the vaccine was put on pause across the country after there were multiple reports of women getting blood clots after taking the vaccine. Those that do receive the vaccine will get additional warning materials that detail those blood clots.

The Johnson and Johnson Shot only requires one shot as opposed to both the Pfizer and Moderna shot that requires two doses to complete the treatment.

Clinics across the state are able to immediately begin to give the shot out to residents, as long as they also have the additional information available to them as well.