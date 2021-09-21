California's COVID 7-day case rate lowest in the nation

(KERO) — California's COVID 7-day case rate per 100,000 residents is the lowest in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The 7-day COVID case rate, as of Tuesday, for California per 100,000 residents is 95.30. The state with next lowest case rate is Connecticut is 126.50 while the highest rate in the nation belongs to West Virginia at 715.80.

In Kern County, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents is 40.20, according to Kern Public Health. There were six new deaths and 446 new COVID cases on Tuesday, according to Kern Public Health.

As of Monday, 367,838 or 48.8% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID, according to Kern Public Health.

For more detail on Kern County numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.