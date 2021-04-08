CDC expects schools to be fully reopened by the Fall

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention expects all students to be back in the classroom by this Fall.

Speaking to ABC news the director for the CDC Rochelle Walensky says she anticipates that all schools will be fully in person by September of this year. She continued to say that parents and teachers could expect the move regardless of whether children are vaccinated at that time.

Walensky says she expects the Pfizer vaccine to authorized for children as young as 12 by the middle of May, Moderna's vaccine could soon follow.

She did say that she didn't expect any vaccines to be authorized for children younger than 12 before the end of the year.