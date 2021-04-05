Watch
CDC: If you travel, get tested 3 days before your flight

You'll need to quarantine for 7 days once you return
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, transportation Security Administration personnel and travelers observe COVID-19 transmission prevention protocols at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York. The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 9:57 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 12:57:50-04

(KERO) — Hopping on an airplane to see the world is generally a great idea. An attraction that may no longer be worth the trouble anymore.

But the CDC advises that if you are traveling internationally you will need a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before you board your flight back to the United States. If you don't have this you can't board your flight and you'll be stuck in paradise for a few more days.

Then after traveling it's recommended you get tested five days after you return and quarantine for 7 days total even with a negative test.

The hope of this order is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants from other countries to the U.S. And it just might be better to reconsider travel altogether during this pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
