CDC: If you travel, get tested 3 days before your flight

(KERO) — Hopping on an airplane to see the world is generally a great idea. An attraction that may no longer be worth the trouble anymore.

But the CDC advises that if you are traveling internationally you will need a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before you board your flight back to the United States. If you don't have this you can't board your flight and you'll be stuck in paradise for a few more days.

Then after traveling it's recommended you get tested five days after you return and quarantine for 7 days total even with a negative test.

The hope of this order is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants from other countries to the U.S. And it just might be better to reconsider travel altogether during this pandemic.