Clinica Sierra Vista expanding vaccine criteria, clinic will give COVID vaccine to everyone qualified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another local health network announced that its clinics are now expanding the criteria for those who can get vaccinated.

Clinica Sierra Vista will now give the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Tier 1 Phase 1-b. The spokesperson for Clinica Sierra Vista explained this new portion of the tier includes a vast group of different types of people.

"This Tier 1 is a pretty expansive tier. There's about 13 sub-categories within tier 1 of this phase 1-b," explained Tim Calahan, director of public relations at Clinica Sierra Vista. "Some of the most notable and ones here in kern county. Of course food and ag workers. That is farmworkers, restaurant staff, grocery store workers, those all fall in with Tier 1, in 1-b. "

Clinica Sierra Vista also announced it is opening two new vaccination sites in Kern County to help reach out to residents living in rural areas. One will be in Arvin and another in Delano.

You can find out more about the vaccinations on the Clinica Sierra Vista website.