Coronavirus vaccine clinics coming to rural Kern County

Event hosted by Latino COVID-19 Taskforce
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 21:06:35-04

KERN COUNTY, CA — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is working with community partners to bring free vaccination clinics to Kern County’s outlining communities.

If you want to get vaccinated, here's where you can go:

  • Thursday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Nueva High School, 8600 Palm Ave. LAMONT, CA 93241
  • Thursday, June 3 from Noon to 3 p.m. at McFarland Jr. High School, 405 Mast Ave. McFarland, CA 93250
  • Friday, June 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Fiesta Supermarket, 915 Poso Drive, Wasco, CA 93280
  • Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Compassion Christian Center 1030 Fourth Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304
