COVID-19 deaths rise as Kern County eyes change in EMS plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Coronavirus deaths in Kern County remain high at the start of the new week.

Public health reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths Monday. Keep in mind, the department says these numbers are higher because of a backlog in reporting. This marks 877 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.

When it came to cases, the numbers didn't change much, 127 new cases were reported, bringing the total for the county to more than 103,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county's EMS system was bombarded with calls.

Now, public health officials say the county is on its way back to normal levels.

The county is back in a "level 1" need, which is the least demanding tier.

This means the EMS system has seen a decrease in calls since the system surge plan rolled out last year, but this doesn't just apply to calls for service.

The county reports more ambulances are available to those in need and wait times are shorter due to a decreased demand.

Another bonus, a smaller percentage of EMS staff are impacted by COVID-19 than they were at the onset.