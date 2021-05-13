COVID vaccine eligibility could be expanded to those as young as 2

(KERO) — A new announcement could greatly expand COVID vaccine eligibility making it essentially available for even more people. Children as young as two years old may be eligible for Pfizer's COVID vaccine as early as this fall.

Pfizer's head of vaccine clinical research said the vaccine could be available to young children sometime in 2022. Pfizer is also conducting clinical trials for babies as young as six months.

Information on those trials may be available by the end of this year as well.

But this made us wonder how the continued expansion of vaccine eligibility could impact vaccine supply and demand here in Kern County. So 23ABC took a deeper dive and reached out to our local public health department to see if they had any concerns.

"Yes, we feel confident that we can absolutely meet the demand. We have been receiving an abundance of vaccines here in Kern County. In fact, the slowing of those wanting to get vaccinated will absolutely allow for some growth in that area. We feel strongly that we have the infrastructure in place and the capacity to meet any demands that might come," explained Kern County Public Health spokesperson Michelle Corson.