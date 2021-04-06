CSUB's vaccination hub now open to residents 16 years and older

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB's vaccination hub is now open to residents 16 years and older.

The school says due to the announcement there's been a surge in patients at the hub so making an appointment is preferable. However, it will accept walk-ins.

If you are 16 or 17 you'll need a parent or guardian present.

The hub is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 9001 Stockdale Highway.

And if you can't make it to the school you can visit Kern County Public Health's website to find out exactly which clinic has Pfizer vaccines available.