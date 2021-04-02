Governor Gavin Newsom to visit Bakersfield Friday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom is coming to Bakersfield on Friday afternoon to visit a local vaccination site and to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Newsom, who received his COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, will visit the Kern County vaccination site at 4:30 p.m.

Currently, any California resident 50 years of age or older regardless of eligibility requirements can receive the vaccine. Starting April 15th, anyone 16 and up can get vaccinated.

