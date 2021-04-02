Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governor Gavin Newsom to visit Bakersfield Friday afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 17:18:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom is coming to Bakersfield on Friday afternoon to visit a local vaccination site and to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Newsom, who received his COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, will visit the Kern County vaccination site at 4:30 p.m.

Currently, any California resident 50 years of age or older regardless of eligibility requirements can receive the vaccine. Starting April 15th, anyone 16 and up can get vaccinated.

23ABC will be covering his visit on our social media and streaming platforms.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive