Hospitals remaining 'cautiously optimistic,' Dignity Health seeing lull in COVID cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday morning officials with Dignity Health said they're continuing to work toward getting more people vaccinated while they evaluate how they'll prepare for any future surge from COVID-19.

The heads of Mercy and Memorial hospitals said the cases of COVID-19 at their hospitals continue to drop compared to spikes in January. Officials said they're now seeing COVID cases in the high teens to low 20s.

Ken Keller, CEO of Memorial Hospital said he's pushing for anyone experiencing any health issues to get checked out immediately.

"As far as a trend is concerned our hope we're all cautiously optimistic we'll stay at this lull for an extended amount of time," he added.

Keller said medical facilities have seen an increase in people waiting to receive care which in turn is leading to a spike in unplanned surgical procedures which puts an added strain on staff.