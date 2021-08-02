Watch
Kern County sees surge in COVID-19 cases on Monday

23ABC Digital
Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 18:09:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday Kern County Public Health reported 594 new cases of coronavirus, a big jump compared to their last report on Friday which only listed 145 new cases. The new case total now stands at 113,810.

There was one new COVID-19 related death reported lifting that total to 1,426 lives lost to the virus.

There was one new delta variant infection bringing that number to 39.

Recently, public health mentioned they were under a backlog of cases. 23ABC reached out to public health to see if this increase in the case numbers Monday is related to the backlog. We have not heard back yet as of news time.

