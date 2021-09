KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County reached a grim milestone Monday after Kern Public Health reported the county passed 1,500 COVID deaths since the pandemic began.

Kern Public Health reported five new COVID deaths bringing the total to 1,501. There was also 1,750 new cases of COVID in Kern County.

In all, there have been more than 132,125 cases in Kern County since the start of the pandemic with 118,248 recovered residents.

