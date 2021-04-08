More volunteers needed to increasing vaccination demand

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — April 19th is the new target date to open up vaccines for all adults but the White House is telling older Americans to get vaccinated now. They expect appointments to be harder to find when all adults are eligible.

President Joe Biden has promised to have a vaccination site within five miles of where every American lives. That means more locations will continue to open.

Sharon Leslie is a rehabilitation specialist who works with cancer patients. She's been researching vaccination sites that need volunteers and helped launch the website VaxVolunteers.org so people can sign up to help with everything from parking to greeting to paperwork and even inoculations at sites across the country.

"People know that even the smallest contribution that they can make goes a long way and that's going to go a long way to help us be able to hug our loved ones again and to get the majority of our country vaccinated and to me, that's one of the most important things we can do," she said.

The website is simple to navigate. It allows you to search both medical and non-medical roles at vaccination sites in your state. Anyone 18 and older is eligible to volunteer.