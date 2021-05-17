Nursing organizations disagree with CDC over mask mandates

(KERO) — The California Nurses Association and the National Nurses United Organizing Committee do not agree with the CDC's new masking guidelines.

The CDC announced earlier their recommendation last week that those fully vaccinated can forgo mask-wearing in most settings.

"We are asking people to be honest with themselves. If they are vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated and they're not wearing a mask, they are not safe," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Sunday. "We are asking people to take their health into their own hands, to get vaccinated, and if they don't then they continue to be at risk. For the unvaccinated, our policy has not changed."

However, CNA Co-president, Sandy Reding told 23ABC that with many unknowns still out there concerning new virus variants and it being difficult to truly regulate who is fully vaccinated and who is not makes ditching masks indoors and outdoors not the best idea. Reding said that masks are still one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of an aerosolized virus.

"I think we need to continue with the precautionary principle since there are so many unknowns about the variants and the efficacy of the vaccine to whether we are going to need a booster or not. It's also on the honor system," said nurse Sandy Reding, the president of the California Nurses Association.

Meanwhile, The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that they will not be changing their plan to keep the current mask mandate until June 15.



California has made amazing progress in our fight against COVID-19. With more than 34 million vaccines administered, we now have among the lowest case and positivity rates in the nation.



On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC’s guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities.



We urge all Californians to get vaccinated to ensure that infection and hospitalization rates remain low across the state and that we can all return to the activities we love.



Until June 15, when California plans to fully reopen the economy, California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place.



As of May 3, 2021, face coverings are no longer required outdoors except at crowded events, and for unvaccinated people, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.



In indoor settings outside of one's home, including public transportation and schools, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly

"Right now in the state, fully-vaccinated individuals don't have to wear masks outdoors if they are not in crowded settings, and they can gather indoors with other fully-vaccinated individuals or with a single household of unvaccinated individuals in their homes if those individuals are not at high risk for the disease," said Kern County Public Health's Public Information Officer Michelle Corson.

Tonight on the 23ABC News @ 5, Kristin Vartan takes a closer look at some of the reasons the CNA does not agree with the new CDC sciences and how the CDC guidance affects us locally.