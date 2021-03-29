Over 400 people charged in connection to COVID relief theft

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Hundreds of people are facing charges for crimes related to federal COVID relief programs.

The Justice Department announced the charges Friday. Over 470 people are accused of breaking the law after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars was stolen from relief programs.

So far, DOJ prosecutors have charged 120 people who they say targeted the Paycheck Protection Program. Prosecutors have also charged more than 1 40 people for unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.

Justice officials are bracing for another wave in attempted fraud cases with the rollout of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.