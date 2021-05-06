Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

The CDC encourages those vaccinated to continue to use caution

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Posted at 7:24 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 22:28:46-04

(KERO) — The CDC says it is more important than ever to get vaccinated if Americans want to have a normal summer.

Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave an update on just how many people have gotten vaccinated.

Until now we’ve had over 240-million shots in arms, we have 40% of the population vaccinated over the age of 18.

In California, health officials say more than 13 million people are considered fully vaccinated.

Governor Newsom has said he plans to fully reopen the state's economy on June 15.

The CDC also says that despite those vaccination numbers, people must continue to wear masks and social distance.

Experts say people are getting complacent now that more people are vaccinated.

It reminds people that vaccines are not 100% effective and that breakthrough infections can still happen.

That's why the CDC encourages even those vaccinated to use caution

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran