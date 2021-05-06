The CDC encourages those vaccinated to continue to use caution

(KERO) — The CDC says it is more important than ever to get vaccinated if Americans want to have a normal summer.

Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave an update on just how many people have gotten vaccinated.

Until now we’ve had over 240-million shots in arms, we have 40% of the population vaccinated over the age of 18.

In California, health officials say more than 13 million people are considered fully vaccinated.

Governor Newsom has said he plans to fully reopen the state's economy on June 15.

The CDC also says that despite those vaccination numbers, people must continue to wear masks and social distance.

Experts say people are getting complacent now that more people are vaccinated.

It reminds people that vaccines are not 100% effective and that breakthrough infections can still happen.

That's why the CDC encourages even those vaccinated to use caution