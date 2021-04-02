'We Can Do This' campaign spreads vaccine awareness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health and Human Services is kicking off a new effort to show how safe and effective COVID vaccines are.

The We Can Do This campaign has already launched and you may have already seen some of the ads online and on TV. The ads spread the word about the three vaccines that have been approved.

The government is also getting help from a mix of athletes, Faith leaders, and other prominent people to spread the word about the vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing for coronavirus will soon get easier and more convenient.

The FDA just announced two tests will be sold at pharmacies over the counter.

Abbott's Binax Now and Quidels Quickvue anti-gen tests have gotten the green light.

Abbott says its test will be available in the coming weeks. No word yet on when the other will be on store shelves.