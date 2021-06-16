BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — About 55 percent of Californians are considered fully vaccinated and now you're probably seeing a lot of people without masks on. So what percentage of Kern County is vaccinated?

Data shows that Kern County ranks 15th based on the number of vaccines rolled out. About 593,000 people have gotten vaccinated. As of 2018, Kern's population was about 896,000. That means about 66 percent of the population here is vaccinated in some capacity.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he trusts people will be honest about their vaccination status going forward. But regardless if you're fully vaccinated or not there are still some places in Kern County where you'll have to mask up.