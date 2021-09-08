101st murder reported in Kern County after fatal shooting on McCurdy Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A grim milestone for Kern County was reached Tuesday night with the 101st homicide for the year.

Kern County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out to the 1000 block of McCurdy Drive for a man with a gunshot wound about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

That's near Fairfax Road and Niles Street.

Deputies say the victim had one gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 Or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.