3 plea deals in 2005 killing of sleeping teen in California

Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 26, 2021
MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Two former gang members accused of shooting up a San Francisco Bay Area apartment, killing a sleeping teen who was not their intended target, have each accepted plea deals and 14-year prison terms.

Murder charges were dropped against George Siever and Brian Gray after they accepted manslaughter convictions. Candice Carter — accused of setting up the killing — took a plea deal last year.

All were arrested last year in the killing of 17-year-old Edgar Martinez in Antioch.

Police described the shooting as gang-related, but also personal, allegedly motivated by Carter’s desire for revenge after she was attacked by rival gang members.

