Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

Dave Chappelle
Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Dave Chappelle attends the Universal Music Group's Grammy after party at Spring Studios on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Dave Chappelle
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 21:21:48-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier.

Isaiah Lee pleaded not guilty in the December stabbing at a Los Angeles transitional living facility.

Prosecutors say the publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to the 23-year-old Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack.

Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl.

Lee pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts stemming from that attack.

