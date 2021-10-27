Arrest made in fatal White Lane shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in south Bakersfield earlier this year.

On April 18th, 39-year-old Jose Araujo was found in the 200 block of White Lane suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crime RELATED STORY: One man dead after shooting in South Bakersfield Malyk Johnson, 23ABC

On Tuesday, police arrested 33-year-old Joan Luevano for Araujo’s murder.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.