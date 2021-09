BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified a man killed in a stabbing in the 500 block Panama Lane.

Jesse Martin Mata, 35, was found with stab wounds at about 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 29th. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died on Sept. 4th.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.