BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified a man killed in a shooting on Sept. 4th in the 10 block of Monterey Street.

Alvin TC Samuel, 23, of Bakersfield, was found shot at about 1:21 a.m. and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.