BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified a woman killed in an Aug. 3rd shooting in the 300 block of Crawford St.

Irma Vazquez, 37, of Bakersfield, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.