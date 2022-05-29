Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in Fresno.

According to the FSO, deputies received a report on Saturday at about 6 a.m. about a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured.

When deputies arrived at the scene at Van Ness Blvd between Bullard and Barstow Avenues they discovered both people were suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that the man and woman knew each other and early indications were that this was a murder-suicide.

Their names were not available for release at this time.

If you wish to share additional information to aid in this investigation, please contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.