Bakersfield man arrested for sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police arrested a Bakersfield man they say was responsible for a sexual assault that happened back on May 2nd.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a woman was walking in the 9600 block of Ming Avenue at around 9 p.m. when she was approached by a man who physically pulled her into a secluded area and sexually assaulted her at knife-point.

The next day, officers of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and detectives with the Special Victims Unit arrested 58-year-old Sergio Venegas of Bakersfield for sexual assault-related charges, robbery, kidnapping, and sexual battery. He was found in possession of some of the victim's property at the time of his arrest.

Venegas, a registered sex offender, is on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault charges. He was additionally charged with parole violation.