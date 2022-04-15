Bakersfield man arrested in $16K Porterville meat theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man from Bakersfield was arrested Thursday in the theft of more than $16,000 worth of meat in Porterville.

The Porterville Police Department said they were notified March 21st of two separate incidents in the sub-100 block of South Cobb Street.

The two incidents happened in January when the man ordered large orders of meat using a credit card later determined to be stolen, said Porterville Police.

Detectives identified Martin Estrada Saavedra as a suspect, said Porterville Police.

Porterville Police with help from the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Probation arrested Saavedra on Thursday in the 6000 block of Lowry Street in Bakersfield.

Saavedra was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, fraud, grand theft, and burglary.